Reynolds (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Among players not named Cam Akers (ribs) on the Rams' Week 4 injury report, coach Sean McVay expects them to play Sunday versus the Giants. Reynolds has been afforded a significant workload -- including 90 percent of the plays on offense Week 3 in Buffalo -- en route to seven catches (on eight targets) for 110 yards through three games. Look for his status to be clarified by week's end.
