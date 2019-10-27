Reynolds caught three of eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati. He lost a yard on a run.

Reynolds enjoyed season-highs across the board Sunday as Brandin Cook (concussion) was knocked out early. He filled in admirably, particularly on a 31-yard touchdown up the seam early in the second quarter. The Rams have a bye week before taking on the Steelers in Week 10. Reynolds' value will depend heavily on whether Cooks, who has suffered concussions in the past, is ready to play.

