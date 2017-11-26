Rams' Josh Reynolds: Could see role expand in Week 12
Reynolds will likely pick up increased snaps in Sunday's game against the Saints with Robert Woods (shoulder) unavailable for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's expected that the Rams will lean on a committee of wideouts to pitch in while the team's top receiver kicks off what will likely be a multi-game absence, but Reynolds, a fourth-round rookie out of Texas A&M, may stand to be the greatest beneficiary. At 6-foot-3, Reynolds brings a little more size than Woods and could be an intriguing red-zone target for quarterback Jared Goff, but with just one NFL reception on his ledger through 10 games, he'll first need to translate extended snaps into production before gaining traction in most fantasy settings.
