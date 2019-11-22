Play

Reynolds didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds enjoyed some recent success due to the opportunity at hand, earning at least 89 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last three games. During that span, he hauled in nine of 19 targets for 177 yards and one touchdown. As Reynolds tends to an illness, the Rams welcomed back Robert Woods following a one-game absence to tend to a family matter, while Brandin Cooks has nearly completed his journey through the concussion protocol. If both are active Monday versus the Ravens, Reynolds will return to a bit role in the Rams' receiving corps.

