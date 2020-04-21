Rams' Josh Reynolds: Earns McVay's confidence
Coach Sean McVay said Reynolds is a starting-caliber receiver, Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star reports.
McVay also mentioned that the recent trade sending Brandin Cooks to Houston could be interpreted as a "big vote of confidence" in Reynolds, who has started 11 of 48 games in three pro seasons. He's averaging 3.3 catches for 46 yards and 0.55 TDs on 5.8 targets as a starter, logging more than 80 percent of offensive snaps in 10 of the 11 games. It's possible the No. 3 WR role comes with less playing time in 2020, as the decision to trade Cooks could also lead to increased use of multi-TE formations, a strategy that McVay mostly shied away from the past few seasons. In any case, Reynolds has a nice opportunity ahead of him as he prepares for the fourth and final season of his rookie contract.
