Reynolds caught three of seven targets for 28 yards during a 13-3 loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The second-year pro had a couple big moments in the NFC Championship Game, yet he finished the playoffs with just eight catches for 121 yards in three contests, despite ranking third on the Rams with 18 targets. Reynolds found the end zone on five of his 29 catches during the regular season, but he was a far cry from Cooper Kupp (knee) in terms of consistency, posting a 54.7 percent catch rate and 7.6 yards per target. It won't come as any surprise if the Rams try to upgrade their No. 4 receiver spot in the offseason, considering Jared Goff became inconsistent after Reynolds replaced Kupp in an every-down role. Given the timing of his ACL tear in mid-November, there's no assurance Kupp will be ready for Week 1 in 2019.