Rams' Josh Reynolds: Ends season with whimper
Reynolds caught three of seven targets for 28 yards during a 13-3 loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
The second-year pro had a couple big moments in the NFC Championship Game, yet he finished the playoffs with just eight catches for 121 yards in three contests, despite ranking third on the Rams with 18 targets. Reynolds found the end zone on five of his 29 catches during the regular season, but he was a far cry from Cooper Kupp (knee) in terms of consistency, posting a 54.7 percent catch rate and 7.6 yards per target. It won't come as any surprise if the Rams try to upgrade their No. 4 receiver spot in the offseason, considering Jared Goff became inconsistent after Reynolds replaced Kupp in an every-down role. Given the timing of his ACL tear in mid-November, there's no assurance Kupp will be ready for Week 1 in 2019.
More News
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Strong complementary effort•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Shows off in third quarter•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Pair of grabs in win•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Sees season high in targets•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Inefficient with seven targets•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Unimpressive out of bye week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...