Reynolds caught two of his five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-16 loss to San Francisco.

The score was Reynolds' first of the season and came with just 3:24 left in the fourth quarter to bring the Rams within one score of the 49ers. The catch was also all the more impressive because the fourth-year receiver fought through pass interference from 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to haul in the 40-yard deep ball. Still, prospective fantasy managers will want to keep expectations in check. This was just the second touchdown reception over the past two years for Reynolds, and he's still firmly behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp on the wide receiver depth chart. Additionally, tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett are both active in the passing attack and combined for eight targets Sunday.