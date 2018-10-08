Reynolds caught two of his three targets for 39 yards and had a 10-yard rush during Sunday's 33-31 win over Seattle.

With Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) injured during the game, Reynolds entered and showed off his athleticism. The second-year receiver flashed similar potential last season when Robert Woods missed time with a shoulder injury, so if Reynolds sees more playing time, there's legitimate upside. The Rams passing attack tops the NFL with 1,686 yards, after all.