Reynolds brought in four of nine targets for 44 yards in the Rams' 28-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Six days after seeing a season-high eight targets against the Bears, Reynolds beat that tally by one Sunday while also equaling his season high in receptions. The fourth-year wideout drew even with Gerald Everett for a distant second on the day in looks behind Cooper Kupp's astounding 21, and it appears his profile in the air attack is on the upswing. Reynolds will be a player to monitor in Week 10 against the Seahawks following a Week 9 bye.