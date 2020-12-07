Reynolds caught his only target for 21 yards during Sunday's 38-28 win over Arizona.

The fourth-year receiver saw his playing time decrease Sunday with rookie Van Jefferson playing two more offensive snaps and receiving five targets. It's likely a sign of things to come, as Reynolds is in the final year of his rookie contract. A second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson is also probably a more promising talent. Still, Reynolds isn't going to disappear from the offensive game plan, and it's most likely he and Jefferson see a similar snap and target share moving forward. It's a definite hit to Reynolds' immediate fantasy value, and his long-term outlook is also uninspiring. It's unlikely he is anything more than a supporting receiver again in 2021, especially if he is re-signed by Los Angeles.