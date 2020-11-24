Reynolds caught three of six targets for 32 yards during Monday's 27-24 win over Tampa Bay.

The fourth-year receiver is up to a respectable 19 receptions, 222 yards and a touchdown on 33 targets over the past four weeks. So, while it wasn't a big fantasy showing Monday, Reynolds remained involved and actually played the second most offensive snaps (65 of 72) among Los Angeles wide receivers. His 18-yard catch in the third quarter also set up the Rams' touchdown to pull ahead 24-17. Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff looked Reynolds' way twice more on deep routes following the TD. All said, Reynolds appears locked into a prominent role, but he's probably one of the least talented options in the Los Angeles passing attack. Additionally, it's worth noting that head coach Sean McVay and Goff looked rookie Van Jefferson's way for a touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14.