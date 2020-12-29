Reynolds caught six of 10 targets for 65 yards and rushed once for five yards during Sunday's 20-9 loss to Seattle.

After receiving just four targets over the previous three games, this was a noticeable boost in opportunities for Reynolds. However, his Week 17 outlook probably isn't favorable after quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) underwent surgery Monday. If Goff is unable to suit up, backup QB John Walford projects to start, but Walford hasn't seen competitive action since the 2019 preseason. Looking ahead to 2021, it's worth noting that Reynolds is in the final year of his rookie contract.