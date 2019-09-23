Rams' Josh Reynolds: Goes catchless against Browns
Reynolds played 17 of 66 offensive snaps and failed to catch either of his targets during Sunday's 20-13 win over Cleveland.
Reynolds is without a catch through three games, and his fantasy value continues to plummet as the fourth receiver on the depth chart. It's pretty clear that it'll take an injury to Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods or Cooper Kupp for Reynolds to return to fantasy relevance, and as a result, the third-year wideout is best left to the waiver wire for the time being in most settings.
