Reynolds caught a 20-yard touchdown pass during Saturday's preseason win over Oakland.

Reynolds' fantasy stock took a significant hit with the addition of Sammy Watkins, as the Rams previously didn't have a receiver with Reynolds' size-speed combo. Still, Reynolds has the potential to emerge as a red-zone threat, and Saturday's touchdown showcased exactly why. However, he's currently too far down the depth chart to warrant a roster spot in the majority of fantasy settings.