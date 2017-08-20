Rams' Josh Reynolds: Grabs TD in win over Raiders
Reynolds caught a 20-yard touchdown pass during Saturday's preseason win over Oakland.
Reynolds' fantasy stock took a significant hit with the addition of Sammy Watkins, as the Rams previously didn't have a receiver with Reynolds' size-speed combo. Still, Reynolds has the potential to emerge as a red-zone threat, and Saturday's touchdown showcased exactly why. However, he's currently too far down the depth chart to warrant a roster spot in the majority of fantasy settings.
