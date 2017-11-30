Rams' Josh Reynolds: Hampered by ankle
Reynolds was held out of Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reynolds took advantage of Robert Woods' (shoulder) absence in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints, catching four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. Should the rookie fourth-round pick miss Sunday's game in Arizona, the Rams would need more snaps out of Tavon Austin and/or Pharoh Cooper.
