Reynolds was held out of Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reynolds took advantage of Robert Woods' (shoulder) absence in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints, catching four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. Should the rookie fourth-round pick miss Sunday's game in Arizona, the Rams would need more snaps out of Tavon Austin and/or Pharoh Cooper.