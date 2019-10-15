Reynolds played just four offensive snaps and failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 20-7 loss to San Francisco.

With only nine targets and two receptions through six games, it's safe to ignore Reynolds in the majority of fantasy formats. He's flashed the potential to be a serviceable asset when given the opportunity in the past, but as it stands, there's not a lot of upside for the fourth receiver on the depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories