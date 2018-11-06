Rams' Josh Reynolds: Hardly sees field in Week 9 loss
Reynolds played just two of 60 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted during Sunday's 45-35 loss to New Orleans.
With Cooper Kupp back from a knee injury, Reynolds' field time was predictably limited in Week 9. It's clear the sophomore out of Texas A&M is not a viable fantasy asset when the Rams are at full health, but Reynolds also proved last week against the Packers that he's capable of climbing the depth chart and contributing if given the opportunity.
