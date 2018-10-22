Rams' Josh Reynolds: Hauls in 19-yard reception
Reynolds caught his only target for 19 yards during Sunday's 39-10 win over San Francisco.
The sophomore receiver made his second career start and played 51 of 61 offensive snaps Sunday. His lone reception almost resulted in a touchdown, as Reynolds was brought down at the 49ers one-yard line to set up a Todd Gurley rushing score on the next play. With Cooper Kupp (knee) out of action, Reynolds projects to continuing receiving significant playing time, and while he's far from a reliable fantasy asset, being attached to a prolific offense offers fleeting potential.
More News
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Uncapped practice Thursday•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Limited at practice with hand injury•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Plays 46 snaps against Denver•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Flashes potential against Seahawks•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Healthy for Week 1•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Aims for Week 1 return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7