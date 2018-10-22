Reynolds caught his only target for 19 yards during Sunday's 39-10 win over San Francisco.

The sophomore receiver made his second career start and played 51 of 61 offensive snaps Sunday. His lone reception almost resulted in a touchdown, as Reynolds was brought down at the 49ers one-yard line to set up a Todd Gurley rushing score on the next play. With Cooper Kupp (knee) out of action, Reynolds projects to continuing receiving significant playing time, and while he's far from a reliable fantasy asset, being attached to a prolific offense offers fleeting potential.

