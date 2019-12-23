Reynolds caught two of three targets for 32 yards during Saturday's 34-31 loss to San Francisco.

Reynolds played 29 of 70 offensive snaps, which was the fewest of Los Angeles' top four receivers for the second consecutive week. He did show off in space again Saturday by rattling off 23 yards after the catch on his 24-yard reception in the first quarter -- his eighth of over 20 yards this season. The third-year wideout could receive more playing time next week against the Cardinals with nothing on the line for the Rams.