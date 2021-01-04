Reynolds caught four of his six targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 18-7 win over Arizona.

There were more looks in the passing attack with Cooper Kupp (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it was rookie Van Jefferson who received the more notable statistical uptick. While Reynolds set career-high marks in receptions (52), receiving yards (618) and offensive snaps (748) this season, the fourth-year receiver wasn't able to carve out a consistent enough role in the Los Angeles offense to be a reliable asset in most settings. Kupp is expected to return for the wild-card matchup against Seattle, so Reynolds will probably remain a risky fantasy option.