Rams' Josh Reynolds: Hauls in just two of six targets
Reynolds caught two of his six targets for only six yards during Sunday's 32-16 win over Arizona.
Reynolds was on the field for 42 of 58 offensive snaps, which was the third most of all Rams receivers and behind only Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp. The rookie out of Texas A&M battled an ankle injury earlier this week, but was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday. Considering he hardly saw the field through the first 10 games of the season, keeper/dynasty owners shouldn't be too concerned with Sunday's underwhelming outing, as Reynolds projects to remain involved in the passing attack for the duration of Robert Woods' (shoulder) absence. While there's still some potential for Reynolds in 2017, he's likely best viewed as a risky option in most seasonal settings.
