Rams' Josh Reynolds: Healthy for Week 1
Reynolds (ankle) wasn't listed on the Rams' Week 1 injury report Thursday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Reynolds emerged from preseason Week 1 with an ankle injury that kept him out the rest of exhibition season. Although he's returned to full health, he's stuck as the No. 4 wide receiver in an offense with three more than steady options in Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Like last year, Reynolds likely will need an absence from one of the trio to make an impact in the box score.
