Reynolds caught three of five targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 17-12 loss to Pittsburgh.

Reynolds has a respectable six receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown over the past two games. His role in the passing attack has grown with Brandin Cooks (concussion) out of the lineup, and the third-year receiver projects to remain a considerable piece of the offense for the duration of Cooks' absence. Just note that Los Angeles no longer offers the cushy fantasy setup it did in the first half of last season.