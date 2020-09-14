Reynolds had a 17-yard reception and played 37 of 73 offensive snaps during Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas.
The Cowboys stopped Reynolds at the two-yard line on his only reception, so had he found the end zone, his fantasy day would have obviously been much better. As it was, running back Malcolm Brown scored on the next play. Reynolds also nearly split playing time with rookie receiver Van Jefferson with the latter playing 33 offensive snaps. Making matters worse for Reynolds, Jefferson was targeted three times and hauled in an impressive 31-yard reception. The fourth-year wideout should continue to see regular snaps and targets, but he could also quickly begin to lose opportunities to Jefferson, especially if the rookie continues to look as polished as he did Sunday.