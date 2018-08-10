Reynolds caught one of three targets for six yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Playing with Sean Mannion at quarterback, Reynolds got all of his targets within the first 18 minutes of the game. The 2017 fourth-round pick made a full recovery from February shoulder surgery before the start of training camp, and he seems to be locked in as the Rams' No. 4 receiver behind Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. It's a role that likely would lead to regular snaps if any of the aforementioned three players were to miss time, as the Rams led the NFL in usage of three-wide formations last season.