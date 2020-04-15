Reynolds is a candidate for more work in 2020 following the trade of Brandin Cooks from the Rams to the Texans, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams still boast a formidable wide receiver duo of Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, but their consistent use of 11 personnel (i.e. utilizing three-wide sets) under Sean McVay implies a bigger role for Reynolds. Even after pacing the NFL by trotting out the formation 89 percent of the time in 2018, L.A.'s offense ranked third last season at 73 percent. Additionally, the combined loss of Cooks and Todd Gurley opens up 121 targets from what was the fourth-ranked passing attack in 2019. Reynolds isn't close to the deep threat that is Cooks, but the former has been productive when on the field the past two campaigns, averaging 7.6 YPT and scoring six TDs on 96 targets.