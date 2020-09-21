Reynold caught both his targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 37-19 win over Philadelphia.
The fourth-year receiver's two targets ranked sixth on the team and fourth among wide outs, so while Reynolds played a respectable 42 of 69 offensive snaps, he didn't have a significant impact. Additionally, with rookie Van Jefferson impressing again Sunday, Reynolds could quickly see himself relegated to fourth on the wide receiver depth chart and playing less. Barring an injury to another Los Angeles receiver, Reynolds' fantasy value is probably on the decline.