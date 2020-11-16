Reynolds caught eight of 10 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Seahawks.

While the Rams did all their scoring on the ground with three TD runs from inside the 10-yard line, they moved the ball effectively through the air, and Reynolds surprisingly led the team in catches, targets and yards while posting more receiving yards than Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods combined. Reynolds will likely have a hard time putting together a repeat performance in Week 11 on the road against the Buccaneers, however.