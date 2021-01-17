Reynolds recorded three receptions on four targets for 65 yards in the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Packers.

Reynolds saw an increased role in the absence of Cooper Kupp (knee) and took advantage by leading the team in receiving yards. He operated effectively over the middle of the field, racking up receptions of 28 and 21 yards. After recording 52 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns across 16 games in the regular season, Reynolds will hit the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason.