Reynolds isn't expected to sign an extension with the Rams, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

While the 25-year-old receiver finished the season with career-high totals in receptions (52), receiving yards (618) and offensive snaps (803), he never fully took advantage of his role as the No. 3 receiver in the offense. Reynolds was a hopeful deep threat but only had one reception for over 40 yards, and he matched his yard-per-target mark of 7.6 from his previous two seasons. He should receive some attention in the free-agent market, but Reynolds is unlikely to elevate beyond being a supporting and/or depth receiver.