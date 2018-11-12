Reynolds is expected to start against Kansas City in Week 11 with Cooper Kupp (knee) out for the season, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles leans heavily on three-receiver sets, so Reynolds is positioned to see a significant uptick in offensive snaps and targets. He recorded four receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the two games Kupp missed earlier this season, and Reynolds also posted an 8-60-1 line over a three-week stretch in 2017 when Robert Woods was out with a shoulder injury. Being attached to a prolific offense is a huge plus for the second-year receiver out of Texas A&M, and he projects to be a popular waiver-wire add with a favorable Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs on tap.