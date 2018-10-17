Reynolds (hands) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Meanwhile, coach Sean McVay has already ruled out Cooper Kupp (knee) for Sunday's game at San Francisco, leaving Reynolds as the No. 3 wide receiver so long as he's able to play through a hand injury. The second-year pro is primed for a heavy snap count, as the Rams have used three-receiver formations on 95 percent of their plays through six games. Reynolds struggled to make anything of his limited opportunities last year, catching 11 of 24 targets for 104 yards and one touchdown.

