Rams' Josh Reynolds: Limited Friday
Reynolds (illness) practiced on a limited basis Friday, 105.7 The Fan reports.
After not practicing Thursday, the limited designation is a step in the right direction for Reynolds. With an extra day of preparation ahead of a Monday night showdown against Baltimore, Reynolds should be able to answer the bell but will be hoping to get more reps in before gameday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 injury report: Niners fine?
As Fantasy managers face crucial Week 12 matchups, a bunch of important NFL players are either...
-
Week 12 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 12 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...