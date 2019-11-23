Play

Reynolds (illness) practiced on a limited basis Friday, 105.7 The Fan reports.

After not practicing Thursday, the limited designation is a step in the right direction for Reynolds. With an extra day of preparation ahead of a Monday night showdown against Baltimore, Reynolds should be able to answer the bell but will be hoping to get more reps in before gameday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories