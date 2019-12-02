Reynolds caught four of his five targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona. He played just 29 of 79 offensive snaps.

Reynolds was once again fourth on the pecking order for playing time among wideouts, but he was busy when on the field. The third-year receiver will struggle to produce reliable fantasy numbers because of the depth of the Los Angeles receiving corps, but he once again proved capable of taking advantage of the opportunities provided to him.