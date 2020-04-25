Play

Reynolds will compete for playing time this season with 2020 second-round selection Van Jefferson (foot), Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Interestingly, after receiving a vote of confidence from head coach Sean McVay in early April, the organization selected Jefferson in the second round Friday. Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp are locked in as the top two receivers on the depth chart, and there's no guarantee Reynolds maintains his position as the No. 3 receiver throughout the season. The 2017 third-round pick has received chances to prove himself over the first three years of his career but has failed to fully capitalize on his opportunities. It will be important to monitor Jefferson's health entering the season after he underwent foot surgery in February. If the rookie is healthy, Reynolds' fantasy value will probably take a hit.

