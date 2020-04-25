Rams' Josh Reynolds: No lock to climb depth chart
Reynolds will compete for playing time this season with 2020 second-round selection Van Jefferson (foot), Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.
Interestingly, after receiving a vote of confidence from head coach Sean McVay in early April, the organization selected Jefferson in the second round Friday. Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp are locked in as the top two receivers on the depth chart, and there's no guarantee Reynolds maintains his position as the No. 3 receiver throughout the season. The 2017 third-round pick has received chances to prove himself over the first three years of his career but has failed to fully capitalize on his opportunities. It will be important to monitor Jefferson's health entering the season after he underwent foot surgery in February. If the rookie is healthy, Reynolds' fantasy value will probably take a hit.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Late-round QB tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida Internaitonal.
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round RB pick tracker
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.