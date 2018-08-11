Rams' Josh Reynolds: Not practicing Saturday
Reynolds (ankle) is not practicing Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Reynolds sustained an unspecified ankle injury during Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens. However, the extent of the damage isn't clear. With Reynolds sidelined, Fred Brown and Steven Mitchell could see added reps with the second-team offense.
More News
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Ankle under evaluation•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Held to six yards•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Showing no after effects of shoulder surgery•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Recovering from labrum tear•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Plays two snaps in playoff debut•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Primed for big workload•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...