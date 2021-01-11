Reynolds played 43 of 73 offensive snaps but didn't receive a target during Saturday's 30-20 win over Seattle.
The Rams only attacked vertically 25 times and completed just 12 passes, so there wasn't a lot of work available for Reynolds and the rest of the receiving corps. While it's likely Los Angeles will need to air it out more often in the Divisional Round against the Packers, Reynolds has been held to just 22 receptions for 202 yards over the past eight games. The fourth-year receiver is likely best viewed as a high-risk, medium-reward fantasy option against Green Bay.