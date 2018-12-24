Reynolds hauled in both of his targets for 44 yards in the Rams' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Reynolds served in his usual role as a complementary option alongside Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks, shaking loose downfield for gains of 18 and 26 yards. The 23-year-old has been solid in place of Cooper Kupp (knee), as he's totaled 18 catches over the last five games. He'll look to head into the postseason with some momentum against the 49ers in Week 17, a game in which he could potentially serve as the lead receiver if the Rams opt to sit both Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.