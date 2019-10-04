Rams' Josh Reynolds: Playing time could increase
Reynolds caught his only target for 12 yards during Thursday's 30-29 loss to Seattle. He played 29 of 40 offensive snaps.
Reynolds saw an uptick in playing time after Brandin Cooks exited with a concussion, and if Cooks' status is in doubt next week against San Francisco, Reynolds' fantasy value would climb. The third-year receiver out of Texas A&M owns the size and skill to make an impact, and he's already showcased his upside in a few occasions over the past two seasons. Depending on Cooks' health, Reynolds could be a candidate to add off the waiver or consider as a low-priced flier in daily contests next week.
