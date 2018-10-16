Rams' Josh Reynolds: Plays 46 snaps against Denver
Reynolds played 46 of 74 offensive snaps during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Broncos. He finished the game with minus-2 receiving yards on two targets.
The uptick in playing time is the more important takeaway than Reynolds' underwhelming stat line. Cooper Kupp sustained a concussion in Week 5 and then sprained his MCL during Sunday's win. Head coach Sean McVay has already declared Kupp as week-to-week and unlikely to play Sunday against the 49ers. It should open the door for Reynolds to be more involved in the passing attack, and there's definitely potential to make a fantasy impact in the Rams' offense. Unfortunately, it's also somewhat of a wait-and-see situation for the Texas A&M product.
