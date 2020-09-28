Reynolds caught four of his five targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo.

This was Reynolds' best showing of the year, and he also played a season-high 62 offensive snaps. Rookie receiver Van Jefferson appeared on the verge of leapfrogging Reynolds on the depth chart, but Sunday's snap share favored the third-year wideout by a large margin. Jefferson only played eight offensive snaps. Still, Reynolds is a risky start in the majority of fantasy settings, and Jefferson is also probably the better long-term option for the Rams.