Rams' Josh Reynolds: Plays two snaps in playoff debut
Reynolds played just two offensive snaps during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.
While Reynolds was buried on the depth chart for the majority of his rookie season, he did see a fleeting uptick in opportunity when Robert Woods was out of action. Reynolds collected eight receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown during a three-game span, which could be a sign of things to come, if he's ever provided a legitimate opportunity. With Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp locked in as the top two receivers entering the 2018 campaign, Reynolds will likely have another uphill battle for playing time and fantasy relevance. However, keeping tabs on how the Rams handle their receiving corps during the offseason is advised. The Texas A&M alum could have a shot at beginning the year No. 3 on the depth chart.
