Rams' Josh Reynolds: Posts 55 yards in start
Reynolds had three catches (six targets) for 55 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Bears.
Reynolds got the start with Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal) sidelined, and he was the lone receiving option to be targeted more than three times in coach Sean McVay's run-heavy gameplan. The 24-year-old is averaging three catches and 59 yards in the three games Cooks has been sidelined, so Reynolds will carry deep-league appeal if the former is forced to miss Monday's contest against a Ravens pass defense that ranks in the bottom third of the league. Reynolds also had a long touchdown called back due to an illegal formation penalty.
