Reynolds (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Reynolds earned three targets on 84 offensive snaps in the first 10 games of his career, but Robert Woods' shoulder injury opened the door for a drastic uptick in work. Receiving 62 of 77 snaps on offense Sunday against the Saints, Reynolds gathered in four of six passes for 37 yards and his first career touchdown. With another DNP on tap for Woods this weekend, Reynolds will brush off an ankle injury in anticipation for the Cardinals' 18th-ranked pass offense Sunday.