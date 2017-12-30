Rams' Josh Reynolds: Primed for big workload
Rams head coach Sean McVay suggested that Reynolds' teammates Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp (knee) won't have significant roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It's not quite clear if the trio of starting wideouts will be held out entirely, as is expected with QB Jared Goff, RB Todd Gurley, LT Andrew Whitworth and C John Sullivan. A 2017 fourth-round selection, Reynolds has caught just nine of 18 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown while serving as the No. 4 or 5 wideout for most of the year. He could be the No. 1 option come Sunday, but he'll be catching passes from first-time starter Sean Mannion, who will be playing without the protection of the Rams' best offensive linemen.
