Rams' Josh Reynolds: Primed for start versus Steelers
Reynolds will play a starting role versus the Steelers on Sunday with Brandin Cooks (concussion) ruled out, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radioreports.
Reynolds filled in admirably for Cooks during Week 8's win over the Bengals, when he caught three of eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. While expectations for Reynolds should be tempered against Pittsburgh's stingy secondary, the fact that he'll start on the outside lends him a high ceiling in Los Angeles' aerial attack. The 2017 fourth-round pick warrants fantasy consideration as a boom-or-bust option as long as Cooks is unable to go,
