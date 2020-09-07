Reynolds is projected to begin the 2020 season as the Rams' No. 3 wide receiver, Cameron Desilva of USA Today reports.

After trading Brandin Cooks to Houston this offseason, there was an open competition between Reynolds and rookie second-round pick Van Jefferson for the No. 3 job behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Reynolds had modest success as a starter last season, recording nine receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown over the three games where he logged greater than an 80-percent snap share. However, Jefferson has impressed in training camp, and Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic believes the rookie will overtake Reynolds sooner rather than later.