Reynolds failed to catch either of his two targets during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina. He was also on the field for just 25 of 77 offensive snaps.

As long as Reynolds is slotted as the No. 4 wide receiver on the depth chart, he's unlikely to make much of a fantasy splash. He's shown fleeting upside when injuries to Robert Woods in 2017 and Cooper Kupp in 2018 have provided him with a larger role in the offense, but the Texas A&M product also never fully capitalized on those opportunities.