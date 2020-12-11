Reynolds caught a six-yard reception during Thursday's 24-3 win over New England. He played 35 offensive snaps and was targeted twice.

Reynolds dropped an accurate pass from quarterback Jared Goff in the second quarter before securing his only other target with Los Angeles up 17-3 in the third frame. The Rams went on to score during the same drive, and then Goff only attempted three passes in the fourth quarter. Reynolds has been limited to just two receptions for 27 yards over the past two weeks, and with LA rushing effectively in 12 personnel during the noted stretch, the fourth-year receivers' targets and snaps could remain low. His fantasy value is trending in the wrong direction.