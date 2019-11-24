Reynolds (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Ravens, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The 24-year-old started the week not practicing due to the illness, but he was able to progress to full participation Saturday to avoid the questionable tag. Reynolds is coming off decent production in Week 11 with three catches for 55 yards, but he should return to a lesser role versus Baltimore with Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal) both also clear of injury designations.